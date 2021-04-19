I would like to commend the Red Wing City Council for being open and accessible during this global pandemic. While the council chambers are closed for the safety of us all, the members are available to us.
Recognizing that the space constraints in the chamber and the vestibule would limit the number of participants, our council has eliminated that barrier by offering these options for participating in the City Council meetings:
All meetings are virtual and accessible through the link to the city’s website or by telephone.
Each meeting has a public comment period for our voices to be heard
If unable to attend the meeting, we can share our thoughts with the city council members and the mayor by emailing them at citycouncil@ci.red-wing.mn.us.
We can also email Kay Kuhlmann, City Council administrator, at administration@ci.red-wing.mn.usup until 3 p.m. the day of the meeting and she will read the email during the public comment period.
To watch the meetings, we can tune in for the live broadcast on Channel 6.
There is no need to wait for a meeting to connect with our council members. They want to hear from us. I will be reaching out today to thank them for being open and available to us all.
Terri Cook
Red Wing
