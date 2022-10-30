While growing up with Pam’s son, I’ve gotten to know her very well over the years. Pam has always been a proactive member of our community. Not waiting for something to happen, but being the one to take initiative.
If you know Pam, you know she isn’t one to “go with the crowd.” She is an independent thinker and stands with her God-given values. Values which this country was founded on. Pam’s deep faith in God is the reason I can trust that she will not be persuaded, will not be pressured, and cannot be bought. We need a representative with integrity in District 20A.
Pam puts her faith in action and has always been one to show up long before all eyes were on her. A few years ago, local parishioners held a rosary walk in Red Wing for our police force. It wasn’t an enormous crowd, but there beside me was Pam, praying for our law enforcement.
Pam has proven to me, she has what it takes to be the representative of District 20A. She is someone who we can trust and will fight for our freedom. We need Pam Altendorf as Minnesota House Representative for District 20A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.