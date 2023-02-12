The Feb. 4 Redheart Redheart op-ed promoting the New York Times “1619 Project” assertion that the Declaration of Independence was an instrument to protect slavery and the slave trade presents a very one-sided view of history.
Certainly, there were slaveholders and others who wanted to make sure independence would allow states to maintain slavery, and the author presents examples of that sentiment. However, opposition to slavery was the issue in Philadelphia that nearly scuttled the Declaration, including anti-slavery sentiment expressed by slave owner Thomas Jefferson.
The debate in the Second Continental Congress was moral argument versus economic argument and for some reason neither Franklin, Hutchinson nor Adams are even mentioned by Redheart Redheart. Compromise became necessary in the end if independence from King George was to be accomplished.
The article focuses on proving slavery was the motivating factor in the independence movement while ignoring other facts about our nation’s founding. The farmers and shopkeepers of New England did not risk a British hanging to protect the wealth of plantation owners in Georgia.
“All men are created equal” with certain inalienable rights can be viewed, if you wish, as a hypocritical statement, but the very inclusion of that principle in the Declaration was an impetus toward ending slavery. In fact, many of the new American states soon began abolishing, rather than protecting, slavery – Vermont in 1777, Pennsylvania in 1780, Massachusetts and New Hampshire in 1783, Connecticut and Rhode Island in 1784, and New Jersey in 1804. New York passed a law in 1799 freeing future children born of slaves and abolished slavery altogether in 1827.
Article I Section 9 of the Constitution prohibited any further importation of slaves beyond 1808. Such changes took far too long, but it is more important that they could and did happen if we have such a supposedly racist country.
Perhaps the paper might also run a Black History Month article on the Black heroes of the American Revolution such as James Armistead Lafayette, Salem Poor or the many other heroes from the estimated 5,000 black soldiers and sailors in the American Revolution.
