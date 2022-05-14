My dictionary says the word zealous carries the connotations of “uncompromisingly enthusiastic” and “fiercely partisan”.
Personally, I love my occasional blood-boiling passions and rants. The downside of zealotry is it blinds you to nuance – the little details which change what you initially believe to be black and white – into multiple shades of gray.
To notice the grays, you must squint. Move a little to the right, or little to the left, and gray changes every time. That’s nuance.
Its easy to be uncompromisingly enthusiastic against abortion. And fiercely partisan about protecting life. The nuance is that human life is not an instant on or off thing. To become a human, you must spend time being really, really, little and helpless, and live in the super-nourishing, warm and welcoming womb of a woman – a very delicate and personal place.
It is often said, “If men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament.” In this nuanced view, the “right to an abortion” is perceived necessary to “protect” the man’s inherent right to privacy, autonomy and sovereignty.
“I have a right to live my life as I choose,” he says. “I will choose whether and when to allow my body to be used as an incubator,” he says. “I will choose whether and when I am willing to spend the next 20 years feeding and caring for a helpless human being,” he says.
A woman is also an autonomous, sovereign human being – legally her own person. She did not sign a waiver at birth, nor give informed consent indicating that her womb is to become part of the “commons” and thus subject to governmental laws which take away her right to personal privacy, autonomy and sovereignty.
It’s a difficult subject, but I think the nuanced, common-sense view of abortion is to allow the woman to decide – as they have always done since the beginning of human-kind. As a proven, practical matter, no amount of laws will ever stop women from seeking abortion.
Many will die trying. Oddly, it is our zeal for life, which blinds us from understanding the nuanced – "why"?
