I got inducted into the military in 1966, a skinny 19-year-old who stood tired, cold and scared in the old Minneapolis Federal building with some 200 average Minnesota boys as we took a solemn oath to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
Some of those boys never returned home.
Four years later, I came home and went on to live my life but never forgot my oath. I did honorable work and did my best to make things better. And I have received excellent care through VA.
Many like me who went through the doors of the VA gave a snappy salute to the displayed portrait of the president, regardless of their party affiliation.
But things have changed. The Republican candidate for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, Tyler Kistner, is also a veteran who took the same oath. But he supports the outrageous Republican platform that would increase the privatization and the resultant deterioration of the VA system.
Kistner’s Republican Party even voted against the Pact Act, the bill to provide health care to sick veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Kistner stated he supports the policies of Trump 99% of the time and, when questioned, he refused to renounce Trump’s traitorous actions surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Congresswomen Angie Craig (MN CD-2) took the same oath, but she honors it. She has walked the back halls of the VA and spoken with veterans. During one visit to the Minneapolis VA Medical Center Angie Craig spoke with a representative and member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Minnesota.
His office was hidden away deep in the bowels of the VA. He spoke of his love of country, family, comradery and honor. His children all serve or have served in the military. He never mentioned sacrifice, for it wasn’t in his vocabulary.
I was there and watched as tears rolled down Angie Craig’s face. She will never forget the sacrifices veterans have made.
Veterans, support the candidate who supports you. Vote Angie Craig for your MN CD-2 representative.
