At the League of Women Voters forum, Chad Kono stated that “Red Wing is behind Lanesboro, Minnesota, in bike trails” as justification in supporting the $4 million segment of trail from Barn Bluff to Colvill Park.
The reality is that Lanesboro sits along the Root River StateTrail which is 42 miles long and managed by the DNR. Tourism and this trail is their major industry.
But there’s more.
It will cost $10 million to build the segment from Levee Park past the sewage treatment to connect with the segment at Barn Bluff.
So, spending $14 million for a mile and a half of bike path is somehow going to draw visitors and businesses to Red Wing. Really?
We will be told that our portion is only 20% with the state and federal agencies picking up the bulk.
We were told “The (Pedestrian) Bridge would cost no taxpayers dollars”. But the promised $1.2 million grant came in at $800,000.00 costing Red Wing citizens $500,000. Not to mention the hidden cost of taxes we pay to the state and federal governments that ends up in any of these endeavors.
Even at $2.8 million ( and the inevitable cost overrun) there is not enough value in this project to Red Wing.
This premise was flawed from the outset, and we need someone interested in common sense fiscal policy. Janie Farrar is for tax relief, community development and respectful leadership.
