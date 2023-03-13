Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid have announced plans to begin selling the toxic prescription abortion pill combo RU-486 for customers with prescriptions.
As compassionate individuals, it is our responsibility to say no to abortion being normalized and offered in Red Wing. When I recently phoned Walgreens and CVS, they were notably uncomfortable discussing the matter, indicating that local pharmacists have discretion on what drugs they choose to dispense. It is paramount that all Minnesotans contact their neighborhood pharmacy in opposition to becoming an abortion center.
