Thank You “No Mow May” Red Wingers.
As many of you know, the City of Red Wing joined with cities from across our nation to allow lawns to grow to 6 inches or less from May 1 until June 1. Many outdoor enthusiasts did this to give our springtime pollinators, like native honeybees, butterflies, and other creatures a chance to thrive and fertilize our produce fruits and vegetables, seeds, and plants, like our gorgeous garden flowers.
It is gratifying to know many of you participated in our corner of the world to improve the health of our local ecosystem. You can feel proud knowing you have helped nature and Mother Earth.
