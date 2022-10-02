I am writing in support of Chad Kono, City Council at large in Red Wing. His broad experience in multiple areas during his working life all offer benefits to the City Council and ultimately to Red Wing.
He is a Christian man. But he does not believe in using his religion as a sword to con, manipulate or force his religion onto others. He disagrees with more than one candidate running for City Council because he believes in the separation of church and state.
He believes the goals of the City Council is to keep the city safe, to help keep the city affordable to live in, to help the economy grow by assisting and backing the businesses that we currently have and pulling in environmentally conscious businesses that pay a decent wage.
Chad Kono brings a stable working foundation. New and fresh ideas that are sometimes outside the box.
I believe this person is who we need as councilman at large in Red Wing.
