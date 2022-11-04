I am writing in support of Ron Goggin for City Council. I have known Ron for over 10 years, and I can attest to his integrity and work ethic. He has no agenda but to help our city become a truly vibrant community that is fair to all.
His desire to promote public safety and responsible spending is his main priority, and I know that he will listen to each citizen and do everything he can to understand every issue and do what is best for all.
I have lived here for almost 40 years, and I truly believe that we need some new direction. Ron can provide that direction, and he needs the chance to prove that to the citizens of Red Wing. Please get out and support Ron for Wards 1 and 2 on Nov. 8.
