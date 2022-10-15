Thank you to Rep. Steve Drazkowski for obtaining the necessary funding for the Old State Highway 52 revitalization project in Zumbrota. Rep. Steve Drazkowski worked across the aisle with Democrat Mary Murphy (committee chair) to get a hearing and get the project funding included in the last bonding bill.
Rep. Drazkowski carried and moved the bill in the House as a member of the minority, an extraordinary accomplishment.
Rep. Steve Drazkowski invited Brad Drenckhahn to attend the committee hearing in St. Paul as a guest and a gesture of cooperation with local government officials.
So why is Drenckhahn campaigning as though he is responsible for obtaining this state grant money? What kind of person takes credit for something he didn’t do?
This is not only dishonest – his behavior lacks integrity. Contrary to his conduct with Rep. Drazkowski.
Drazkowski worked on behalf of his district and ensured our local project was funded. To demonstrate just how much integrity Rep. Drazkowski has, he actually voted against the $1.6 billion omnibus bonding bill when it was brought to the House floor.
Why? Because omnibus bonding bills are in violation of the “single subject clause” in the Minnesota Constitution. While Drazkowski fully supported the Highway 52 project that he authored, he could not support the rest of a “pork-filled” omnibus bill that raised taxes and wasted huge amounts of money.
Isn’t this one of the fundamental problems with our government? Good projects (like this one) are included with hundreds of other funding projects that waste money and grow government. Elected leaders are often faced with the moral decision to vote for something that harms their constituents to get a project they want. Too often these lawmakers do more harm than good in this process.
In this situation Rep. Drazkowski did good by getting the funding included in the bonding bill. He also did good by voting against an over-sized and unconstitutional bonding bill that would have raised taxes on all hard-working Minnesotans.
