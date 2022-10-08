Elections are a time for a community conversation about the kind of future we want, but misinformed opinions deprive voters of facts. A letter published on Oct. 1. The truth is: Crime is down in Red Wing, and peace has returned.
I will state each erroneous allegation from the letter, and then the truth.
ALLEGATION: “The city forwarded (the former chief’s) termination letter to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in an act of blatant character assassination.”
THE TRUTH: A request was made by the publication. A redacted version was sent.
ALLEGATION: “Six officers left RWPD with those slots remaining empty for a year.”
THE TRUTH: There were five unfilled positions at the police department before the former chief’s termination. No officers resigned because of his termination.
ALLEGATION: The deposition in a reported privileged information violation investigation was “vague.”
THE TRUTH: All such data is private to protect employee rights.
ALLEGATION: I was at a protest at the former chief’s home to “observe (him) reacting negatively.”
THE TRUTH: I went to ask the participants to leave.
I have a page on my website, deanhove.com titled: “Get The Facts.” Click on it for a more detailed answer. I will update it with a response when misinformation is presented. My goal is to make sure voters have accurate information.
Comparing crime from 2019 (the last full year before the pandemic) to 2021 (the first year of the new chief’s service) shows that overall crime is down 17%, including key indicators: Assault - down 15%, Disorderly Conduct - down 36%, Drug Violations - down 65%, Robbery - down 100% and Sex Offenses - down 89%.
Speeding tickets have doubled due to increased enforcement. Check out: “Watch our crime rate going down” at deanhove.com for details.
Your City Council listened. Thanks to citizen input – and an elected majority willing to put your safety ahead of personal friendship – there is new training, plus a new focus on cooperation and officer retention that is making us all safer.
I will keep on listening. I am committed to keeping Red Wing safe and peaceful.
