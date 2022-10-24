I've been here in Red Wing since 1949. I've seen a lot of changes over the years. We have had so much positive progress happen in town. Take the Y, Joe Saul was such a great leader and made such a positive impact in our community.
I don't think any other town has such beautiful sights. I think it has been great that the updates at Levee Park brought in the ships. People can walk all around downtown. That's a lot of business.
We've always had people in town with a forward look. We've been very lucky to have visionaries like Dr. Ray Hedin and Al Marshall who helped make Red Wing what it is.
These days, I see more people moving to town. I think we are lucky that people keep moving here.
When I think about the City Council, I know it is a real commitment. It's what makes or breaks our town.
I have known Vicki Jo Lambert for over 20 years. She worked at the training school in town and the penitentiary at Stillwater for many years. She raised four children here.
Just these things, not to mention others, shows she is not afraid to work hard to get things done. I don't know how she does it, but I think she is the one to do it. She is a young, energetic, educated woman who deserves your trust and vote by Nov. 8.
