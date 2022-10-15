I am not a political person. Growing up in the ‘60s and ‘70s, we gained our opinions and values from faith communities, families and schools. We could be biased, but we learned to be independent and critical thinkers as we grew and continued to expand our world beyond our small town.
Civics, and being civil to one another, were important considerations as we confronted personal bias and assumed our right and responsibility to vote for others who would represent our needs and concerns as citizens.
In the current political climate and age of social media, it can appear that we have lost the ability to think for ourselves. We vilify and disrespect those who think differently than we do.
Public opposition to those who do not share our personal or group-think goals has become hateful. Rather than understanding another's viewpoint as valid, a means of discovering better solutions than what we believe is the only answer, we refuse collaboration and meaningful problem solving to address the needs of all citizens.
We no longer understand the common good.
I have known Janie Farrar since she and her family moved to Red Wing. Janie and I have shared numerous conversations about values, faith, family and life in this community. I trust Janie's heart, and her desire to serve all people.
She has volunteered in a variety of roles and worked with others to advance community efforts that are important to her. Her training and experience will make her an advocate, even for those that may not share all her personal views.
As citizens of Red Wing, I encourage every voter to exercise their right and responsibility to carefully consider all candidates' views on the merits of their character, words and work when casting your vote.
