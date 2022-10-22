With how expensive everything has gotten and with inflation out of control, I am happy that Sheriff Marty Kelly has saved the county almost $2 million in taxpayer funds by working to streamline things and find savings in the budget.
Plus he did that while adding new programs and services and not affecting the good work his office does. The better our elected officials are at spending the money they’re given the more respectful it is of us taxpayers.
I am glad we have a sheriff who is looking out for our pocketbooks, especially when many of our household budgets are feeling the strain. I will be voting to re-elect Marty Kelly for sheriff on Nov. 8.
