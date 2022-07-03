I was once told, “We can look good or be good.”
$1.9 million under budget – I keep seeing this flashed across the platforms by our current sheriff. Yet I have not heard of taxpayer credits on this $1.9 million. Our current sheriff has not saved taxpayers in one area – his salary – a solid $159,806.40 this year.
In his announcement to seek another term, the current sheriff stated, “Having implemented many changes within our office and change can be difficult.”
Yes, there have been many changes. With this $1.9 million savings came a mass exodus from the jail; in fact, an entire unit closed. Our Investigations Division has gone back to numbers not seen since the 1980s. This while drug cartels push record amounts of deadly drugs into our community.
In-service use of force training has been reduced to three hours total in the last three years. “Officer tactics” training was ultimately cut which trained deputies in dealing with dynamic field encounters and the techniques utilized to deescalate potentially deadly encounters.
However, thousands of tax dollars were spent on new flag patches and shoulder patches. The sheriff's priorities during a COVID and post-Floyd "police reform" movement.
Yes, many changes and under budget by $1.9 million since his term started. But are we looking good? Or are we good?
