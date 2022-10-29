I am a retired registered nurse, and I also consider myself a responsible Republican voter. My main concerns for this election involve our children’s education, our nursing homes, our group homes, our police and our mentally challenged veterans. These individuals should be our No. 1 priority in this state. I attended the Red Wing public forum, and I learned that our group homes and nursing homes are understaffed and underfunded and some are closing in our county and more may close in the near future.
Furthermore, it was clear our public schools systems need more financial help for teachers and other staff members as the grade scores have dropped during the COVID-19 time period. And we have a large surplus state budget.
It seemed like Roger Kittelson, who is an independent House of Representative 20A candidate, would act on these concerns. He reported that he would use some of the surplus budget to increase funding for our group homes, nursing homes and our public education. This independent candidate was not afraid to say that he would protect our vulnerable adults, help our children in school, change laws to protect the police, and start a preschool for every 4-year-old child in Minnesota.
This is the type of legislator I want to represent me.
We need to look at the issues and the facts. We need to look at this with many eyes working together. As a responsible Republican I want to ensure my vote is not wasted. I encourage us to vote for an independent person that will work with all political parties to improve Minnesota. That is the promise I wanted to hear at the forum, and I only heard it from Roger Kittelson . Check out his website; KittelsonHouse20A.com
