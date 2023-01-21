On Tuesday, Feb. 14, we elect a new Goodhue County commissioner for the next four years. We wholeheartedly support Susan Betcher for that position.
We have known Sue for over 20 years. She is honest, kind, trustworthy, intelligent and professional. As a past chairperson for the Wacouta board of supervisors she uses a logic- and fact-based approach in dealing with issues.
Her past work on the Wacouta board has left Wacouta more financially secure and a better place to live. Sue listens to people’s thoughts, concerns and ideas.
Sue and Steve have raised their family in Goodhue County, know the area, the people and understand what a wonderful community this is.
We encourage you to vote on Feb. 14 for Susan Betcher.
