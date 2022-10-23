We are living in some crazy times. We are so grateful for people like Pam Altendorf who are willing to step out and run for office to help our country get back on track.
Pam will work hard to help Minnesota have less government and more freedom. She will work to reform taxes, secure elections, protect life and gun rights. She supports small business and agriculture, plus she wants Minnesota safe again.
She has worked hard to build a vast network within her Norwex business.
She has common sense and great work ethic.
We encourage everyone to vote for Pam Altendorf on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.