There is a reason Dean Hove is our longest-serving councilman. Dean is a nice guy who gets things done. I called Dean about a tree on city property near my house that was causing drainage problems. He returned my call the same day, came out to look at it within hours, and had the city there the next day.
The tree is gone. That’s the kind of representation we deserve. It is no wonder people all over the city call him with their problems. I want to keep Hove on the City Council, he listens, and he follows up.
We know that however frustrated we are, there will be a friendly response and a quick solution from Dean. If Dean Hove is not there in January, who are you going to call?
