I am so pleased that Dean Hove is still willing to serve us on our City Council. Everything that makes Red Wing special comes from caring elected representatives at City Hall. Our vibrant local economy during a time when recession is a real possibility elsewhere is a testament to the skill of our leaders.
Life in Red Wing is better than four years ago: more jobs, more housing, and our updated Memorial and Levee parks are more beautiful than ever. A renaissance is taking place downtown because we have thoughtful, positive, forward-thinking leaders who were guided by citizen input.
Dean spends our money wisely. Anyone watching the meetings sees Dean working to keep taxes low to help homeowners with skyrocketing home values. The city portion of our tax bill reflects Dean’s dedication and understanding that our citizens are facing financial challenges; he kept the levy flat three of the last four years.
There are clear differences between candidates this year. Our choices represent two distinct styles: Power Leaders and Servant Leaders.
Power Leaders create conflict, exploit division, have personal agendas and seek to control the people.
Servant Leaders listen, work for a combined vision and empower residents to create a better future. My husband, Kenny, was a Servant Leader on our City Council, and so is Dean Hove.
We don’t know what this group of City Council candidates – all running together from the same church as the fired police chief – would do in office, but I’ve never seen a candidate elected on a platform of retribution succeed at the difficult daily task of serving the people.
Dean Hove is a genuinely fine man from a wonderful local family who has proven he will stick with us through any challenge. He has been our guide through misinformation to the truth. Dean Hove’s years in office have made Red Wing a city of freedom, opportunity and peace.
There is an old saying, “Police protect our security, voters protect our freedom.”
Dean Hove has my vote again this year and I hope, for the sake of our freedom, he has yours.
