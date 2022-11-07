Let’s not throw out the baby with the bathwater on Election Day. Red Wing City Council members Dean Hove and Becky Norton have both done solid work on our behalf.
Hove's opponent in the Wards 1 and 2 race is the brother of retiring state Sen. Mike Goggin, who says he wants lower taxes, but the cuts he proposed have met with unprecedented citizen opposition.
Hove consistently follows our wishes, and he has a track record of keeping taxes low. Hove’s experience will be needed with three new members on the council. Hove is likely the most effective council member Red Wing has ever had. He deserves a resounding victory.
In Ward 3, challenger Jason Snyder has struggled to find his footing on the issues. Snyder needs more time to become familiar with city government before we can take a chance on him.
Conversely, Norton has exceeded all expectations by becoming a two-term council president in her first term in office. She has proven herself to be a smart, capable leader who has brought prestige and influence to Ward 3. She deserves a second term.
In Ward 4, we can expect perennial candidate Ted Seifert to focus on taxes, but his past record on the County Board shows he is willing to go into debt to avoid paying today’s bills, rather than reducing spending, and he seems to be shying away from explaining if he actually lives in Ward 4.
Newcomer Vicki Jo Lambert is passionate about helping people and has promised to look for actual spending reductions in each department. I agree with those who think we should give her a chance, especially since we know Seifert will be on our ballots next time.
The at-large race is between ultra conservative Janie Farrer and regular conservative Chad Kono. Chad Kono has a positive message, and he won’t go too far with spending cuts. Kono seems like the kind of pro-business type who looks at the big picture and cares about our quality life. He should get the nod.
Our decisions may change our lives forever. Let’s choose wisely.
