On Dec. 10, 2020, 15 Minnesota legislators, including “our” Rep. Drazkowski and Sen. Goggin, wrote to Texas A.G. Paxton, “in support of your lawsuit regarding the 2020 elections, and request that you include Minnesota in the list of states against whom you are filing suit.”
State of Texas v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan and State of Wisconsin was filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, requesting injunctions and a finding that the defendant states had violated federal election law.
Instead, it was quickly dismissed for lack of standing and no “judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”
The Texas Commission for Lawyer Discipline found that Texas A.G. Paxton’s acts and omissions constitute professional misconduct, that his “representations were dishonest,” “allegations were not supported by any charge, indictment, judicial finding and/or credible or admissible evidence, and failed to disclose to the Court that some of his representations and allegations had already been adjudicated and/or dismissed in a court of law,” and that “Respondent misrepresented that the State of Texas had ‘uncovered substantial evidence… that raises serious doubts as to the integrity of the election process in Defendant States,’ and had standing to bring these claims before the United States Supreme Court.”
The Commission for Lawyer Discipline found that Paxton violated Texas Disciplinary Rule of Professional Conduct 8.04(a)(3): A lawyer shall not engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.
Joining Attorney General Paxton in dishonesty, misrepresentations, and deceit is unacceptable. Sen. Goggin is not running. Now, Rep. Drazkowski, it’s time for you to acknowledge your ill-considered request and withdraw from the district Senate race. Shame on every one of the 15 legislators who signed that letter. Each should resign, or like Paxton, be similarly disciplined, and ejected from the Minnesota legislature.
Well said. Thank you.
