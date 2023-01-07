Although we have already voted in the pre-election, we feel compelled to share our thoughts for supporting Susan Betcher for the Goodhue County board.
We have known Susan and her family for most of our adult lives. Susan is a graduate of Red Wing High School and a longtime resident of Wacouta Township in Goodhue County.
As a physician, she learned to work with a wide range of people from diverse backgrounds and with varied opinions. She served on the Wacouta Township Board and has negotiated contracts for fire and emergency services and for safety turn lanes off Highway 61.
Susan was asked by the late Paul Drotos to run and complete his term on the Goodhue County board. Susan learned by listening and educating herself on county issues, making sure she had knowledge of the issues at hand.
Susan learned early on to collaborate with others who had more experience on certain county issues than her own in order to come up with practical and evidence based solutions. Evidence of this was her recommendation, accepted by the board, that led to a decrease in the 2023 levy from 6.9% to 4.7%.
That is considerably less than inflation and below the state average levy. Be sure to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, or at the Goodhue County Courthouse prior to the election. Let's make sure Susan Betcher is our voice on the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners.
