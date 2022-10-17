There is a nationwide movement to quietly elect MAGA supporters and election deniers to local governments.
MAGA supporters tend to:
Believe the “big lie”, that Trump did not lose the election. He is unable to admit defeat gracefully, something most of us learned in kindergarten. He attributes loss or defeat to anyone or anything other than his own shortcomings.
Do you want your leaders to model their leadership after such an inept, habitual liar?
Deny the Jan 6 insurrection. They assert the “protestors” were simply peaceful citizens visiting the Capitol. Can you trust someone whose sense of reality is so bizarre?
Strongly support law enforcement. As Ron Johnson says, the insurrection was just a training exercise, and maybe beating a policeman to death with a flagpole was a self-defense demonstration. With such hypocrisy, how can you know what such an individual really stands for?
Support QAnon conspiracies, such as Trump will be reinstated and JFK will arise to become his VP. QAnon conspiracies are wide ranging, extreme unrealities.
While our “realities” depend upon our own experiences, how can you follow “leaders” whose “reality” represents. the propaganda of extreme ideologies, religious demagoguery or the whims of unstable individuals with power illusions?
Their intent is not to support democracy but to establish an oligarchy. As the Walker debacle illustrates, MAGARepublicans, and all too often mainline GOP, will tolerate any level of corruption and hypocrisy; their only goal is to gain control of Congress, establish an autocratic government and put an end to the American democratic experiment.
Protect our rights to participate in a fair and free democratic election. Learn about the candidates before voting. Keep those zealots out of our local elected offices.
