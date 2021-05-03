Minnesota congressional and legislative maps will be redrawn this year after census data is available in August. The current redistricting process does not work for Minnesota. It relies on legislators to draw the maps and the governor to approve them.
While good and honest people may disagree in drawing districts, Minnesota lacks laws that ensure objective criteria, public transparency and input to the maps. Since 1960, courts have rejected or redrawn almost all representative maps in Minnesota with limited public involvement. Let your elected representatives know that you want transparency and public input in drawing maps this year, and legislative change to the process in the future.
League of Women Voters Red Wing Board
Tina Langton
Zoe Malinchoc
Kathy Littlefield
Kathleen Gronvall
Heidi Jones
Peggy Decker
Kaitlyn Featherstone
