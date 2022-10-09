Vote Janie Farrar for City Council: Experience, leadership and common sense.
I write in support of Janie Farrar for the at-large City Council position. I have known Janie for over 10 years and worked with her on various community boards.
Janie has the experience, leadership skills, commitment to serve and common sense that will be beneficial to our City Council. Janie has demonstrated her commitment to serve our city through her years of work on our school board, including being the board chair, the YMCA board, the Goodhue County Park Board and many volunteer hours for Every Hand Joined and the Red Wing Public Schools Foundation to help our kids and schools.
I trust Janie to be thoughtful and fact-based as she considers issues that may come before the council. She brings common sense to the table and will advocate for fiscally sound decisions. Janie takes the time to listen and has shown that she is open to others’ opinions while working to bring consensus on difficult decisions.
I know that public service isn’t easy, and I recognize what it takes to lead through challenging times. Janie is seeking to serve you on the City Council for the right reasons: to continue to make our city a wonderful place to live, work, operate a business and raise a family. Vote Janie Farrar for the at-large City Council position on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.