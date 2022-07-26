Pam Altendorf is running in the primary on Aug. 9 for the right to be the state House District 20A representative.
Our family has witnessed firsthand her qualities of leadership and integrity by knowing her for nearly 20 years. She has taken leadership roles in 4-H, church, school and fundraisers without hesitation and works collaboratively with others on committees. You can trust that any responsibility she has will be done completely, intelligently, promptly and with passion.
Her successful business background has developed her ability to “think on her feet” and adopt to any situation with grace and knowledge.Being from a large farming family, she has learned from and taught her own children to be selfless while adding humor.
We have a few stories attesting to Pam’s character. Pam and Kevin’s children have worked on our farm. They have learned a strong work ethic from their parents. One time we were covering our corn bunker with plastic and needed lots of hands. We called Pam and she replied, “What time and how many?”
She’s helped us with advice on rental units, given an “emergency” haircut to our son, helped scrub the kitchen floor for graduation and humbly supports life with unwavering energy.
Our communities need more people like Pam, but the state of Minnesota needs her worse. We support Pam Altendorf. Thanks and vote Aug. 9.
