We would like to provide the following testimony as to why Susan Betcher should be elected to Goodhue County Board of Commissioners District 5.
We have known Sue and her family for over 20 years. During this time, we have seen her serve as a Wacouta Township supervisor. As she served in this role, she was able to navigate situations that were rather contentious and could have developed into a nasty public hearing.
She helped to set ground rules so all could be heard in a respectful manner.
As a psychiatrist she was able to keep cool and focused on the situation. She also studied each situation and gathered all relevant facts, which enabled her to authoritatively contribute to discussions and help the board to make sound decisions.
This became very clear as the township was dealing with a lawsuit concerning the ownership of the beach area. She worked hard to bring the township back together after the controversy.
With her life residence in Goodhue County, she knows and understands the residents. She takes the time to listen to residents' concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.