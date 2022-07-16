The importance that Minnesota places on public education is unmistakable. School board director is the only elected position in Minnesota that requires officials to receive training in their responsibilities.
As a school board member, I placed my highest responsibility to our future. Public schools are the foundation of civil society. Their role is to give students an introduction to the social contract; learning to interact with others in a kind and respectful manner.
Over the past 40 years or so, schools have become saddled with responsibilities previously addressed by local and state authorities. School boards, with limited financial resources, need to make decisions on allocating their state funding to accomplish these ever-increasing mandates.
For someone standing on the outside, it may seem that necessary fixes are obvious solutions just waiting to happen. Nothing could be further from the truth. Every adjustment requires taking from one current obligation to give to the newly identified state or federal objective.
In communities like ours, with student population declining and revenues based on a “per pupil” basis, our funding gap multiplies and soon we're cutting programs. It’s not easy.
You have students, parents and community members objecting to the cuts and in the polarized political climate we live in now, it can get unbelievably ugly and personal.
Through it all, our focus needs to be on nurturing our youngest students’ curiosity and keeping our students engaged with learning. Education shouldn’t be a chore; it should be inspirational. That’s where teachers and support staff play such a vital role. Without the robust support of the school board, the district will begin to crumble and the most important public entity in the community will start to look unattractive to people looking to live and work in this undeniably beautiful part of Minnesota.
Civil discourse and education have taken it on the chin over the last several years. We need to turn it around. Let’s elect people who can keep an eye to the future while understanding that we, as leaders in our community, must respond positively to the constant and inevitable change coming our way.
