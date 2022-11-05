Over the past several months, I’ve met with citizens who live in every part of our city. I understand that the at-large City Council member has a special responsibility to give thoughtful consideration to the needs of all residents.
I know how deeply Red Wing residents care about maintaining our beautiful, peaceful city. I will keep Red Wing a safe place to raise a family by continuing the current community policing policies that brought down crime. I agree we should have professionals provide our fire protection and ambulance service.
I got your message on taxes and spending. I will continue to make the small, strategic investments needed to expand our tax base and keep taxes low. My past elected office involved finding efficiencies and areas of cooperation in the delivery of local government services. I will bring a frugal approach to fiscal issues to keep Red Wing’s economy growing.
I will work to improve our quality of life by looking for new family attractions like a children’s museum. I will actively seek public/private partnerships with developers and local landlords to ease our housing shortage.
I ask for your vote on or before Tuesday, Nov. 8, so I can put my experience to work for all citizens. I want to be a moderating influence that helps establish common-sense policies and prevents the erosion of civility in our public discourse.
I look forward to working together over the next four years to maintain the best of our historic past and keep Red Wing moving forward so our children and grandchildren can grow and prosper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.