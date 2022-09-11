Like so many of us choosing to live in Red Wing, the Mississippi draws me to it like a magnet. I love to walk along its currents and ride the beautiful riverside trailways. Increasing numbers of us, at older or younger ages, find ways to exercise our bodies, renew our senses and reinvigorate our spirits along the river in Red Wing.
Now imagine extending Red Wing’s beautiful and safe riverside walkway and cycling paths along the Mississippi to Colvill Park, and even at a future point continuing beyond to Lake City.
Wow, just a pipe dream? Not at all.
These visions, developed by local visionary leaders, have been in the works for years. And, the “rubber has hit the road”with these projects; riverside trails are already completed into Levee Park and continue in development in a 2015 multi-year project onto Colvill Park. Visionary plans have turned into projects already realized.
But such visionary projects require ongoing commitment and support. Magnifying concerns about costs can be used by detractors to scuttle these magnificent and iconic attractions for our city.
So, let's stay real about the costs, expected to be less than 30% of the total aggregated to the city of Red Wing. But let’s also keep our eye on the prize – the benefit of an expanded riverside trail used by children and seniors, from here and afar, walking and riding and resting along the river. This glorious vision, already partially realized, is now ours to carry to grander levels of completion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.