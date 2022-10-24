Last weekend thousands of people, many from out of town, on a gorgeous fall weekend, were drawn to downtown Red Wing for the terrific Arts Festival, which showcased all that Red Wing has to offer.
The upcoming Holiday Stroll will again bring thousands here to celebrate our beautiful small town. With all of its natural beauty, rich history and thriving industry, Red Wing is a great place to live and work. Keeping it running requires governance that is more than mere finger pointing and name calling.
Our current council has done an excellent job of guiding us through the last few years, and our reviving downtown is proof of that. However, the issues still facing the city of Red Wing are many – aging housing stock and city plumbing infrastructure, rising inflation, struggling small businesses.
We need a city council made up of citizens ready to work together, respectfully, cooperatively and productively.
Chad Kono, running for the at-large seat, is that person. His rich background (city planner, university advancement, local and regional government advising) and long history of working on city issues make him the ideal candidate. He and his wife chose to move here in the last few years, and he has quickly earned the respect of those who meet him, with his humble demeanor, his willingness to learn, and his understanding of complex issues.
He understands the role of a city council member. Most importantly, he has not pre-judged issues; he understands that others may know more than he does, he listens, he asks questions, and then he makes up his own mind.
The recent League of Women Voters candidate forums were especially revealing this year. We heard candidates make unsupported claims and promise to cut taxes without realistic proposals of how to do that. Chad showed that he understands that city finances are complex and require a thoughtful approach that includes both investing in the future and spending wisely.
Chad Kono is the right candidate at the right time, and we strongly support him for the open at-large city council seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.