A recent letter attacked one of Red Wing’s most respected women. The attacker isn’t from here, but I am, and I wasn’t raised that way. A bloc of far-right City Council candidates are on our fall ballots. I call on them to publicly rebuke the attacker and ask any other supporters to remain civil and be truthful. I suspect what we will see instead is more debasement of our citizens and a continued assault on our values.
The rigid views and political agenda of the religious right are well known. They took away a women’s right to choose, then boasted they were coming for contraception. They have a nationwide goal to take over government at all levels.
One member of their bloc was narrowly elected in the Ward 2 special election. There is one on the council already. With two more votes, they will have complete control. Their candidates complain but have no positive vision for our future.
As council members, we listened politely to the negative rants from the far-right. They left the most hateful, profanity laced messages; I had to make sure my children didn’t answer my phone. They are not honorable and don’t act Christian. They are now running on a “return to civility” message. They want us to believe they will solve the problem they created.
Dean Hove’s long-term perspective and experience are an irreplaceable source of guidance. Hove has been our most trusted source of truth. Dean calmly stated the facts whenever fiction was presented. No council member tried harder to understand and find common ground with the far-right; it is they who would not listen.
The truth is, our economy is vibrant. The renaissance downtown is fueled by private dollars, but promoted by wise leaders like Hove, who also got our police department working for the people again.
Taxpayers will enjoy another flat levy in 2023 because of Hove’s budget skill. The single biggest reason Dean Hove is our longest serving council member is he is on our side. Hove doesn’t give up and he doesn’t give in because he cares about average people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.