I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself. My name is Jesse Johnson, and I’m running for the Minnesota House of Representatives, District 20A. This includes Cannon Falls, Miesville, Red Wing, Lake City, Wabasha, Bellechester, Goodhue and surrounding townships.
My wife, Teresa, and I have been married for 20 years in August and are raising our four kids “back home.”
I grew up in Cannon Falls and Teresa in Rochester. As an active duty military family for 20 years, we moved from state to state wherever Uncle Sam needed us. We learned so much along the journey, but the biggest lesson was that you don’t know what you have until it’s gone – and having left what we have here in our rural district is something magical that we both longed to return to after the Army. We wanted to provide our kids the same small-town experience growing up in a small town just like yours.
This is why I’m so passionate about serving you and your families – I welcome the opportunity to represent you all in St. Paul and guarantee my voice will be heard. I know what it takes to influence others, create smart policies and the importance of building relationships to advance those policies.
My time spent in Washington, D.C., studying public policy, working on Capitol Hill and in the Pentagon make me the most experienced candidate in our district on either side of the ballot.
I will not let you down – vote for a candidate who you will be proud to call one of your own.
You can cast your vote at your city halls or the county courthouse anytime between now and Aug. 9.
