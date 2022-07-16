As friends and neighbors of Chad Kono, we are writing to express our enthusiastic support for his election to the Red Wing City Council.
We know him to be an intelligent, caring and hard working person with an inquiring mind and an interest in current events of local, national and international relevance to our lives and community.
In addition, his longtime interest in and appreciation of the Red Wing arts community gives us confidence in his support for this critical aspect of our quality of life here in Red Wing.
We urge you to join us and support Chad Kono for City Council.
