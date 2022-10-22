I have known Marty Kelly for many years. He has always been a person of integrity and character. I am supporting him in his re-election for Goodhue County Sheriff because I think the county has benefited greatly from the new programs and services he has spearheaded.
He led the Sheriff’s Office through the pandemic and navigated the tensions between the public and law enforcement by listening sincerely and taking action prudently.
I am grateful for his public service and believe he is deserving of re-election. Goodhue County is lucky to have Sheriff Marty Kelly, and we should keep him.
