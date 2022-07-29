It was indeed an informative evening at the League of Women Voters-sponsored “Meet Your 2022 City Council Candidates.”
Thanks to all eight candidates who participated. The Republican Eagle covered the event, and also supplied candidate profiles in past issues of the newspaper.
This local League event has been filmed, and you can find links to this and so much other information on the LWV Red Wing Facebook page.
Probably the most useful link has been to vote411.org. This flagship LWV site offers help to voters across the United States, including local races like our City Council primaries with candidate bios and our event recording.
Voter education is the original and still primary goal of the League of Women Voters, and vote411.org is proof.
