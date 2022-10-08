In November, we have an important election in front of us for Minnesota House 20A representative. For me, as an independent thinking voter, I am in favor of less government not more. I believe in our Constitution and upholding and enforcing the laws of our state and country.
The only District 20A candidate who meets those criteria is Pam Altendorf. Pam is a true patriot and independent thinker who will represent We the People. I have seen her work diligently on education reform along with receiving multiple writing, and mailing, campaigns in support of our law enforcement, educators and elected officials who have been attacked by several groups.
Pam stands for a less bloated government, supports our First and Second Amendment rights along with all our individual rights, including freedom of religion.
I suggest if you are an independent thinker who is looking for a representative who will speak up and not waver in St. Paul, vote for Pam Altendorf. She is a true patriot running as our Republican candidate for Minnesota House 20A seat on Nov. 8.
