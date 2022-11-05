I am Vicki Jo Lambert, and I am running for the Ward 4 City Council seat because I believe public service should be about improving people’s lives.
I believe in the city's mission to create a sustainable, healthy and equitable community where every person feels at home. I want our youth to have the opportunities they deserve, our families to have the affordability they need, and our seniors to have the retirement they have earned.
Throughout the summer and fall, I have been on a listening campaign to find out how my neighbors feel about city government. In the process, I have forged new relationships and developed insight into the issues important to them. I am grateful to everyone who took the time to share their views.
I learned how much our residents appreciate the city’s attention to beauty, its small-town coziness, and the parks, playgrounds and trails. Many have expressed an interest in seeing the city grow with more diverse retail options. There is a sincere interest in exploring a community and youth center.
While people seem pleased with the services they receive, I want everyone to know that I plan to be your eyes and ears, ensuring that funds are allocated properly. I will research and analyze each city department looking for ways to save.
I will be a strong citizen advocate. I will base my decisions on active listening, compassionate leadership, strong partnerships, responsible stewardship, and cooperation. I will continue to build the strong community relationships needed to get things done. I will keep listening and
bringing people together for an honest dialog about the city we want for ourselves and our children.
I ask for your vote by Tuesday, Nov. 8,so we can work together to confront our problems, create solutions and build a better future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.