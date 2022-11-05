I am contacting former neighbors and friends of Ward 3 to strongly urge you to vote for Jason Snyder for Red Wing City Council.
He has no agenda other than representing the voice of the people he serves.
I know he will serve the people with humility, sincerity and integrity.
He's fiscally responsible and will ensure the city of Red Wing is a safe and affordable community for all community members.
If you want honest and responsible representation in Ward 3, vote for Jason Snyder.
Beyond a doubt, Ron Goggin is the best choice for Wards 1 and 2.
Red Wing needs a council member who puts aside differences and does what public servants are supposed to do: serve all their constituents with consistency and integrity. Ron Goggin is one of those leaders.
He will work with manufacturers and small businesses to ensure Red Wing's economy continues to create good-paying jobs for every resident.
Ron brings people together and will use that expertise to address high taxes, out-of-control spending, child care affordability, the needs of senior citizens, homelessness, crime and rising inflation.
Ron Goggin is committed to governing well for everyone, and his actions will match his words, which is why he is the only choice.
