Minnesota statute allows campaign signs to be posted until 10 days after the Nov. 8 general election. So, those that voted support for our Minnesota House 20A Republican-endorsed Pam Altendorf, please keep your yard signs up as we have the general election to win. An overwhelming thanks to those that volunteered and voted in the primary with their support for Pam Altendorf. She is not beholden to any special interest groups except us, the American families of House District 20A.
For those that do not have an Altendorf sign, or may want to replace your Jesse Johnson sign with an Altendorf sign, please contact the Pam Altendorf for House website. You will note an email request at the bottom of the home page.
It was good to see a number of young men from Cannon Falls out campaigning for Jesse Johnson on the primary election day. We need our young citizens to get involved and support our American election process by volunteering and voting.
I hope now the two campaigns can unite and support our Republican-endorsed candidate as we work together to win the general election on Nov. 8.
It is obvious the current Democratic (DFL) agenda is failing our families with its socialist mandates, high cost of food and fuel and un-Biblical policies even in our military.
From one Navy veteran to an Army veteran, Jesse Johnson, a deserving thank you for your military service. I am hopeful you and your team will be an asset in support of Pam Altendorf and her campaign as we, together, march to win the election in November.
The good of our citizens, communities, schools, businesses and farms depends on it.
