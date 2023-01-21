I would like to publicly acknowledge several businesses that made this past holiday season extra special for a few families. Lora and Issac Photography, with help from TNT Gymnastics, and River Blue Salon and Dayspa came together to bless three families with some extra holiday joy.
Lora and Issac reached out on Facebook, looking for nominations of families that could use some extra help. The family I nominated was one of the three chosen.
Words cannot express the impact that the holiday gifts had. I was able to see pure joy on the faces of two very deserving people.
It’s incredibly heartwarming to have people in this community who care so much. In going out of their way to give back, three families had their holiday seasons brightened. These acts of kindness made such a big difference.
Thank you Lora and Isaac, TNT gymnastics and River Blu Salon and Dayspa.
