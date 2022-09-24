This November we have two Democrats and one Republican seeking House Seat 20A.
Roger Kittelson by title, is running as an "independent;" however, the facts are Roger previously ran six times as a Democrat.
In 2020, Roger ran in a losing effort in the Democratic primary for Senate District 21.
In 2016, Kittelson unsuccessfully jumped in the race for the Democratic nomination for the 2nd Congressional District.
In 2014, he lost in the Democratic primary for Minnesota House.
In 2004 and 2008 (while in Wisconsin), he ran as a Democrat for a congressional seat and lost both times, and finally in 1982, he ran for Minnesota legislature as a Democrat and lost that time as well.
It appears that his attempts at rising through the ranks of the DFL party have not been very fruitful for him, so this election he is changing his branding to "independent" and hoping this conservative district is not paying attention.
Voters ask yourselves, who are Roger’s true allegiances with? Roger’s messaging at the League of Women Voters debate, which I attended last week in Red Wing, solidly put him in the camp of the tax-and-spend Democrats.
Is he misrepresenting who he actually is because of the current unpopularity of Biden? Things do not pass the smell test where Kittleson is concerned.
Conservative voters, we can’t afford for you to be fooled by the “independent” title, which doesn’t match up with Kittelson’s history. If you are a Democrat and like high taxes… then you can vote for the Democrat or you can vote for the “other Democrat,” both will create bigger government and raise your taxes.
However, for those who live in this district that are tired of politics as usual, mandates, regulations and the high taxes in this state….elect a proven business leader and a real fiscal conservative for the Minnesota House. Help us get tax reform and reduce government. Vote for Republican Pam Altendorf.
