Thank you for covering Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon’s visit to Red Wing to talk about our safe, secure elections and our nation-leading voter turnout.
I take exception to your headline (“We don’t count the votes”) and tagline (Secretary of State talks about election concerns) heading a recent article.
The headline is inflammatory at worst, misleading at least, or possibly just due to ignorance of basic English grammar rules.
The sentence the headline refers to is “That means a lot of things, but here is what it doesn’t mean, we don’t count the votes." I don't know what the first word in the quote “that” refers to; there is no antecedent.
Likewise “it” in the second phrase, and “we” in the final phrase don’t refer to anything. Then you pluck out the last five words for a headline and add a tag line about election concerns. Every pronoun needs an antecedent. Removing one of two negative words changes the meaning of the quote as well (double negatives).
“That [what?] means a lot of things, but here is what it [what?] doesn’t[negative] mean, we [in the sos office] don’t[negative] count the votes.”
A more accurate statement would read. “We [in the Secretary of State office] don’t count the votes. We never lay a glove on a ballot, that happens at the local level…”
Please issue a correction and do better. Our democracy depends on accurate information, accurate reporting, and less inflammatory headlines.
