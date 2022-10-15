Now more than ever, it matters who we elect at the local government level. We need Dean Hove looking out for average citizens. Dean has proven that he truly will solve our individual problems, big or small.
I called him with an issue. It wasn’t city business, but I wasn’t sure where to find the help I needed. Before I knew it, Dean and his son were at my door, delivering my new air conditioner, and they made sure it was properly installed. It was above and beyond the call of duty, and I was very grateful for their help. That’s the small-town service we risk losing.
Dean Hove is easy to talk to, and talented at finding common sense solutions. Dean has created an environment where everyone feels like they can pick up the phone and call for help. Dean doesn’t just “talk the talk” of Christian values, he “walks the walk.” Dean is a man of integrity who cares about the people, no matter who they are or where they live.
In the last two decades, we have gone from “good old boy” rule to “citizen rule.” We are accidentally heading back toward a situation where a small group gets their way, and everyone else feels powerless.
In Red Wing, people work hard for a modest living. It’s not too much to ask to be treated equally by city government. Hove has always put people first. I encourage voters to re-elect the hardest working City Council member Red Wing has ever had – Dean Hove.
