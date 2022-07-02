State Rep. Barb Haley is stepping down from the Minnesota Legislature at the end of this term. All of us, regardless of political affiliation, owe her a large measure of gratitude. In a very short time, just six years, she has become one of the most effective lawmakers to ever represent the district.
She is gritty, smart and pairs uncompromising integrity with large doses of common sense. Nor is that to mention that she has single-handedly advanced the benefits of local women in politics at an historic scale.
She has worked hard for the causes of health care, small (and large) job-makers, agricultural enterprises, recreation, education, environmental protection, public safety, housing, the elderly (elimination of Social Security tax) and on and on.
Being a legislator, especially in the minority party, is a thankless task – in part because Minnesota has largely abandoned the concept of ordinary citizens periodically going to the Capitol to meet, confer and present the views of constituents.
Today's methods tend to include the idea that it's not enough just to try to make your ideas prevail but that you also need to destroy your opponent. Barb has stayed away from the sharp partisanship that exists in her own party even while being firm on such bedrock issues as returning dollars to taxpayers when the state has collected more than it needs.
With any kind of luck there will be an opportunity in the future which will attract Barb back to public service. Let's hope so.
