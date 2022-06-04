What utter madness – to run roughshod over credible research showing the hazards of putting assault weapons into the hands of young people with still developing impulse control and emotional mood regulation.
And doing so entirely apart from the structure and adult monitoring that is a persistent feature within a military context. Who in their “right mind” would risk allowing weapons of war into the hands of unsupervised youth?
Who?
Assault weapon manufacturers recruiting at-risk youth into their ranks, for one. They join with the large chunk of duly elected “public servants” tightly wrapped in the arms of the gun lobby. The science and fact-defying rationale they offer for their refusal to confront our painful horrors with repetitive and multiplying deaths of children and their caregivers mark their beliefs, commercial dealers and legislators alike, as evidence of a pervasive delusional unreality.
So, yes, we have within our body politic every evidence of a national mental health crisis. We can easily identify the “patient population” that requires treatment.
Massive voter intervention will be required to steer these afflicted politicians toward the type of care needed to break them free of their enormously costly delusional perspectives!
