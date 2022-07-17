In March 2021, seeing an opportunity to serve God in our community and state – my husband (Del) and I accepted a friend's invitation to a Goodhue concerned citizens' meeting. There we met an incredible person, Pam Altendorf. As biblically stated, “Faith without works is dead.” Three months prior a five-member ladies Bible study including Pam, had decided to step out of their comfort zone.
Five months later, 300 cars entered a farmstead for the "Health Freedom Rally" to hear well known Dr. Scott Jensen speak. The group mushroomed and branched into other towns, including Cannon Falls. Pam doesn't let any grass grow under her feet when she sets out to accomplish.
This group duplicates other organized patriots popping up across our nation as a grassroots effort in defense of freedom through less government.
Pam and her husband were both reared on farms, met at the University of Minnesota, married, and Kevin works for Pivot Bio natural fertilizer company.
They reared their five children in their rural home near Red Wing, Goodhue and Cannon Falls.
Pam tells of her three oldest as successful in their careers while the two youngest are students. Pam prioritized being home with them, and as a homemaker had flexibility to volunteer – including teaching children's church classes. She is a 13-year independent sales consultant for Norwex.
The humble person she is, I will tell her achievements. She grew her business and oversees 15,000 consultants. She is routinely recognized as one of the top five leaders in North America. Her beautiful trophies attest to this.
Pam's compassion for mandated-masked children and others, propelled her to compile and submit Goodhue County school facts to the Goodhue School Board showing mandated masking produced ill health. The board reversed their plan to parent choice and the school showed brightly.
This happened before she ran for the Republican endorsement for District 20A's Minnesota House. She is endorsed by Minnesota House of Representative Steve Drazkowski who is running for Minnesota Senate in November. Together they have hosted many town hall meetings.
Vote for Pam Altendorf in the primary Aug. 9.
