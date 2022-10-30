A few weeks ago, a letter to the editor made a good point for why people move to smaller cities in regard to the opportunities small schools give students for participation in extra-curricular activities and developing a sense of community. Thanks, it is a good reminder of the bigger picture.
Academics isn’t the only reason for school choice. It will be important to keep that in mind and ask, are there any barriers for any students for participation and how can they be mitigated or removed?
Are fear or personal attacks a good motive for voting a particular way?
Is it wise to think a stranger can know the motives of someone they don’t even know?
Why are there 12 people running for school board? It isn’t because of an abundance of satisfaction with things as they are.
Why are over 100 students who are near or in the Cannon Falls school district not taking advantage of the education their families have already paid for and opting for homeschool?
If you want to educate yourself on some of these questions or on four of the candidates for school board, go to doschoolatschool.com. You will find Mark Lund, Matt Belford, Pam Collins and myself are your best choice for change and how we intend to accomplish the goals you desire. Pay particular attention to our responses to questions from Cannon Falls teachers that did not get fielded at the 12-candidate public forum due to time constraints.
